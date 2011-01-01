It has not yet been launched, you can follow the real account in the links below.
-Break the binding curve in pumpfun so that we can develop the following plans.
-We will be listed on moontok.
-We will be listed on dex.
-We will pay for advertising on Moontok.
-Everything will be paid with the percentage of the Dev
-I will burn part of my wallet at the top,
All this with your support.
Each transaction to pay the roadmap will be uploaded and posted on our telegram to avoid confusion, $Chiquitin is a symbol of transparency.
$chiquitin
